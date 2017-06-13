Chattanooga Fire Dept. responds to non-injury apartment fire

Chattanooga, Tenn. — Chattanooga firefighters responded to a structure fire around 4:30 this afternoon at 125 Signal Hills Apartments.

Captain Troy Milsaps with Quint 17 said the fire was located in the kitchen, but was spreading rapidly into the ceiling.

The firefighters with Quint 17 and four other fire companies managed to contain the fire damage to the kitchen, but the rest of the home had smoke and water damage.

Battalion Chief Ashley May said the fire displaced two residents.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross were called in to provide assistance to the victims.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

*Photo by Bruce Garner