Breaking: Georgia inmate kills two guards during work detail escape

SPARTA, Georgia (WDEF) – A prison escape has left two correctional officers dead in central Georgia.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s department reports an inmate on a prison work detail shot the officers and escaped.

Officials now confirm that both officers have died.

It happened around 7:20 AM on Highway 16 near Sparta, which is about halfway between Macon and Augusta.

Officials say the inmates were being transported on a prison bus when the shooting happened.

A witness saw the men escape in a dark green Honda.

A manhunt is underway for two suspects.

Highway 16 has been shutdown by roadblocks.