Breaking: Georgia inmate kills two guards during work detail escape

SPARTA, Georgia (WDEF) – A prison escape has left two correctional officers dead in central Georgia.
The Putnam County Sheriff’s department reports an inmate on a prison work detail shot the officers and escaped.
Officials now confirm that both officers have died.
It happened around 7:20 AM on Highway 16 near Sparta, which is about halfway between Macon and Augusta.
Officials say the inmates were being transported on a prison bus when the shooting happened.
A witness saw the men escape in a dark green Honda.
A manhunt is underway for two suspects.
Highway 16 has been shutdown by roadblocks.
#escape GDC; 2 ofcrs down; 2 inmates escaped frm custody enroute in Putnam Co; DON'T APPROACH CALL 911 @wmaz @cbs46 @wsbtv @ajc @telegraphga pic.twitter.com/6YWj9K3yuS
— Georgia Corrections (@GA_Corrections) June 13, 2017