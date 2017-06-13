$500 reward for Bradley County burglary suspect

CLEVELAND, TN- The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward up to $500.00 for any information leading to the arrest of the male caught on surveillance video inside a residence in the northern part of Bradley County.

The male is being sought as a suspect in the residential burglary, and anybody with information is asked to call Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip Line at 423-728-7336 or send a private message to our agency’s Facebook page Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, TN Sheriff Eric Watson.

All calls and messages are kept confidential.

