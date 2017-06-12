Weather Update: Monday Morning, June 12, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Summer-like temperatures are sticking around for awhile!



Some clouds around this morning & kind of a muggy start. Most areas in the low & mid 70’s.

For Monday, sun and clouds mixed with a few afternoon showers & thunderstorms possible. High’s will be in the upper 80’s. The rest of the week holds a very similar temperature profile.

Shower and storm chances increase for Tuesday and Wednesday with more clouds & limited sunshine.

More widespread rain and thunderstorms possible on Thursday and Friday as we continue to see a wet summer pattern in place.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80’s for much of the week with morning lows around 70°.