Tyler Flowers Hits 3 Run HR in the 9th To Rally Atlanta Over Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) – Tyler Flowers hit a go-ahead three-run home run off Matt Albers in the ninth inning and the Atlanta Braves came from three runs down to beat the Washington Nationals 11-10 on Monday night and snap a three-game skid.

Flowers had been hitless in his first four at-bats before he took Albers’ fastball to the opposite field and into the Nationals bullpen.

Matt Adams hit a pair of homers, including one of starter Stephen Strasburg. The Nationals’ ace gave up six runs and three homers. Adams’ second homer, a solo shot, was the first of five runs scored against a Nationals bullpen that blew its 11th save and second during a four-game losing streak.

Albers (2-1) allowed the final three runs in the ninth after entering to work out of an eighth-inning jam.

Atlanta’s bullpen allowed two runs over 5 and 2/3 innings. Jason Motte (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth and Jim Johnson allowed a run but completed the ninth for his 13th save.

