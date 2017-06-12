Under Trump, US militias not ready to lay down arms

By LISA MARIE PANE

Associated Press

JACKSON, Ga. (AP) – Members of militias like the Georgia Security Force say they are relieved that Donald Trump won the presidency, but believe it would be a mistake to lay down their arms just because he’s in the White House.

So they continue to take to the woods to be ready for whatever may come, whether it’s an economic crisis that spawns unrest or Islamic extremists carrying out attacks on American soil. Experts who track the militia movement warn that this could be a potential powder keg, if those feeling of having a kindred spirit in Trump erupt into a sense of betrayal.

Chris Hill is the leader of the Georgia Security Force. He says he’s proud to be called the Trump militia, but worries the president will be undermined by Congress.

