Remembering Former Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce President Tom Edd Wilson

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Former Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce President Tom Edd Wilson passed away Saturday.

Wilson served as the Chamber’s President from 2001 until stepping down in 2013.

A Crossville native, Wilson was a civic leader and a spear header for many of Chattanooga’s business initiatives, such as Volkswagen and Amazon.

Wilson was well known for his work within the community.

He was a leader for the Erlanger Hospital’s new Children’s Hospital and attended the groundbreaking just last week.

Some of his former colleagues shared what they will remember most about him.

“He really put his heart and soul into the community and into organizations that really helped build the community and he was really tireless leader when it came to that,” said Charles Wood with the Chattanooga Area Chamber.

“He’s a very good natured person. He was a warm leader, but he was relentless. He had exceptionally high expectations and something about him, his leadership quality made all of us find things we didn’t even know within ourselves,” said J.Ed Marston, the vice president of marketing with EPB.

Mr. Wilson served as the President of the East Tennessee Region Bank of America, prior to accepting his position on the Chattanooga Chamber in 2001.