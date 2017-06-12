Pedestrian struck at Bessie Smith Strut

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police were called to the 200 block of East MLK Blvd around 4 pm Monday afternoon.

Police say a vendor at the Bessie Smith Strut had his vehicle in a pedestrian only area.

According to police, the vehicle struck a pedestrian while backing up.

Police have identified the driver as Angel J. Ayala.

Police say Hamilton County EMS was already on scene for the festival and transported the pedestrian to a local hospital.

Chattanooga Police say the pedestrian suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, Ayala was taken into custody for Driving without a Driver’s License and Improper Backing.