McDonald’s plans to use Snapchat to hire 250,000 workers this summer

(CBS News) — McDonald’s is looking to hire a quarter of a million employees this summer – and the fast-food chain is turning to social media to help, CBS LA reported.

Starting June 13, Snapchat users may see 10-second video ads of real restaurant employees talking about “the benefits of working at McDonald’s”, according to the restaurant chain.

People who wants to apply can simply swipe up and they’ll be redirected to the McDonald’s career webpage in Snapchat where they can see job opportunities and apply to their local restaurants.

Coined “Snaplications” by McDonald’s, the first-to-market hiring tool in the U.S. is similar to another Snaplications rollout in Australia earlier this year by McDonald’s. The company is also eyeing Spotify and Hulu as other potential platforms to reach possible job seekers, according to CBS LA.

The move makes sense given the age group McDonald’s is targeting. More than half of the hires at the chain’s restaurants are projected to be between 16-24 years old, according to the company. Almost 80 percent of young people in that age range use Snapchat daily, while less than a third of them will have a job for the summer.

“We’re always looking for new and innovative ways to find job seekers. We thought Snaplications was a great way to allow us to meet job seekers where they are – their phones,” said McDonald’s USA spokesperson Jez Langhorn. “As we see the younger generations seeking out their first jobs, we want to make them aware of the great opportunities available at McDonald’s,” he added.

Still, it remains to be seen how effective the tool is. Snaplications is a recruiting method, not an application platform, as The Verge pointed out — applicants will still need to fill out an application and have a face-to-face interview.