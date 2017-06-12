McCallie’s Drew Viscomi Named Gatorade Soccer Player of the Year in Tennessee

(gatorade.com/poy) CHICAGO (June 12, 2017) — In its 32nd year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, The Gatorade Company, today

announced Drew Viscomi of McCallie School as its 2016-17 Gatorade Tennessee Boys Soccer Player of the Year. Viscomi is the

second Gatorade Tennessee Boys Soccer Player of the Year to be chosen from McCallie School.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and

exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Viscomi as Tennessee’s best high school boys soccer player.

Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Boys Soccer Player of the Year award to be announced in June, Viscomi joins an

elite alumni association of past state soccer award-winners, including Alexi Lalas (1987-88, Cranbrook HS, Mich.), Steve Cherundolo

(1996-97, Mt. Carmel HS, Calif.), Abby Wambach (1997-98, Our Lady of Mercy, N.Y.), Heather O’Reilly (2001-02, 2002-03, East

Brunswick HS, N.J.), Matt Besler (2004-04, Blue Valley West HS, Kans.), Jack Harrison (2013-14, Berkshire HS, Mass.), Mallory Pugh

(2014-15, Mountain Vista HS, Colo.).

The 5-foot-8, 155-pound senior midfielder led the Blue Tornado to a 14-1-4 record and the Division II, Class AA state championship

this past season. Viscomi scored 36 goals and passed for 12 assists, picking up one of each in McCallie’s 3-2 win over Montgomery Bell

Academy in the state title game. A two-time First Team All-State selection, Viscomi was a 2016 TopDrawerSoccer.com All-American.

He concluded his prep soccer career with 89 goals and 35 assists.

A self-taught guitarist, Viscomi has volunteered locally working with inner-city kids as part of the Chattanooga Sports Ministries and as

a youth soccer coach. “Drew is the most dangerous player in the state,” said Dustin Walker, head coach of Boyd-Buchanan School. “I

feel like McCallie is up 1-0 before the game even begins because they have Drew. They aren’t the same team without him.”

Viscomi has maintained a 3.96 GPA in the classroom. He has signed a national letter of intent to play soccer on scholarship at

Northwestern University beginning this fall.

The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that

sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball,

softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport. The selection process is

administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which work with top sport-specific experts and a media

advisory board of accomplished, veteran prep sports journalists to determine the state winners in each sport.

Viscomi joins recent Gatorade Tennessee Boys Soccer Players of the Year Lucas Altman (2015-16, Science Hill High School), Johnny

Heckman (2014-15, Centennial High School), Brad Ross (2013-14, Franklin High School), Trey Gill (2012-13, Montgomery Bell

Academy), Tim Baker (2011-12, Knoxville Catholic High School), Chandler Gagnon (2010–11 & 2009-10, Evangelical Christian School),

Mark Sherrod (2008–09, Carter High School), Stephen Morrissey (2007-08, Battle Ground Academy), and Tom Webster (2006-07,

Bearden High School) among the state’s list of former award winners.

As a Gatorade Player of the Year, Drew will be able to select a national or local youth sports organization to receive a grant as part of

the Gatorade Play It Forward program. Every Gatorade Player of the Year state winner receives a $1,000 grant to donate and will have

the opportunity to enter for an additional $10,000 spotlight grant by writing a brief essay explaining why their selected organization

deserves additional support. 12 spotlight grants – one for each sport – will be announced throughout the year.