Doctor pleads guilty to falsifying driver medical exams

ATLANTA (AP) – An Atlanta doctor has pleaded guilty to falsifying medical examination records for commercial truck drivers.

Court records show 72-year-old Dr. Anthony Lefteris pleaded guilty last week to counts of falsifying documents and entering false information into U.S. Department of Transportation records.

U.S. Attorney John Horn says Lefteris was charged with examining commercial drivers to make sure they were fit to drive safely, but he didn’t do the examinations and falsified the test results.

The tests Lefteris failed to administer included vision and hearing exams, as well as urine testing. He then completed medical examination forms with false figures for those tests.

Lefteris is scheduled for sentencing Aug. 28.

