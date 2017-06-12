China a step closer to resuming US beef imports

WASHINGTON (AP) – China is a step closer to allowing imports of U.S. beef for the first time in almost 14 years.

The United States and China have agreed on final details of a deal to allow the imports. That’s from the Agriculture Department on Monday. The agreement is one part of a bilateral agreement reached following President Donald Trump’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) in April.

China imposed a ban on American beef in 2003 after a case of mad-cow disease, a ban that remained in place despite extensive efforts by the Bush and Obama administrations to get it removed.

