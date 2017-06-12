Braves Take Vanderbilt Pitcher Kyle Wright With 5th Overall Pick in MLB Draft

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Braves tonight selected right-handed pitcher Kyle Wright of Vanderbilt University with the fifth overall pick in the 2017 First-Year Player Draft.

Wright, 21, was named first team All-SEC by the league’s coaches and a Second Team All-America by Baseball America after going 5-6 with a 3.40 ERA (39 ER/103.1 IP) over 16 starts for the Commodores. His college career ended on Friday with a loss vs. top-ranked Oregon State in the Super Regionals.

The Huntsville, Ala., native was named SEC, TSWA and NCBWA Pitcher of the Week, as well as National Player of the Week on April 17 after tossing a three-hit shutout with a career-high 13 strikeouts on April 14 vs. Florida. In 2016, he earned All-SEC second team honors after going 8-4 with a 3.09 ERA in 16 starts as a sophomore. He compiled a team-best 1.76 ERA in 10 league starts.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Wright pitched for the USA Collegiate National Team last summer, going 2-0 in five games, two starts, with a 2.20 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 16.1 innings.

Wright earned Freshman All-America and Freshman All-SEC status after going 6-1 with a 1.23 ERA and four saves in 2015. The right-hander led the Commodores with 10 relief outings in league games and a bullpen-best 21 strikeouts.

In 61 career games, 35 starts, over three seasons at Vanderbilt, Wright went 19-11 with a 2.78 ERA (79 ER/255.1 IP) and 290 strikeouts.

Wright became the fifth Vanderbilt pitcher drafted in the first round over the last four years, while at least one Vanderbilt pitcher has been selected in the draft’s first two rounds for seven consecutive seasons. Wright is the second Vanderbilt pitcher drafted by the Braves in the first round, joining LHP Mike Minor, who the club chose seventh overall in 2009.

Wright, who was never previously drafted, entered the 2017 draft tabbed by Baseball America as the No. 2 overall prospect, while MLB.com named him the third-best prospect in the class.

The Braves last took a college player in the first round in 2013, selecting right-handed pitcher Jason Hursh out of Oklahoma State.

Atlanta’s second-round selection, their only other pick tonight, will be 41st overall.