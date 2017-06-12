Amazingly, 3 people in this boat all survived Ft. Loudon Lake crash

FARRAGUT, Tennessee (WDEF) – Three boaters were injured when they crashed into a private dock on Ft. Loudon Lake early Sunday morning.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Department got the call around 3 AM on Sunday.

They found a speed boat that had obviously gone airborne and landed on top of a boat on the dock.

Two passengers were immediately taken into custody, but the boat’s driver was no where to be seen.

The passengers said they were “returning from a night of recreation” when they hit the dock.

TWRA officers don’t know how fast the boat was going, but they say it was running outside of the buoys that mark the lake channel.

They managed to find the driver about an hour later and gave him a field sobriety test.

He failed and was taken into custody.

All three boaters were injured, but none of the injuries were life threatening.

“This accident is a prime example of why alcohol and boating don’t mix,” said Blount County Wildlife Officer Mitch Clure.

“Many people don’t take drinking and boating as serious as drinking and driving, but you can often become impaired quicker drinking on a water than on land because of the outside heat, wave action, and fatigue. I cannot believe anyone survived this accident.”