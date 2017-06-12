2 people & 2 dogs put out by morning fire.

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – When firefighters arrived at a home on the side of Missionary Ridge Monday morning, flames were already visible from the front of the house.

Their work was made harder by a power line that was separated from the house by the fire.

It happened around 9 AM on 2718 Durand Avenue on the Brainerd side.

The woman who lives there and her two dogs were in the front yard when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters did bring it under control, but the home suffered substantial damage.

The cause is still under investigation.

