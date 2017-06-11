Weather Update: Sunday Night, June 11, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Summer-like temperatures are sticking around!



Some clouds around overnight and muggy conditions. Morning lows around 70° in the city.

For Monday, sun and clouds with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. High’s will be in the upper 80’s.

Shower and storm chances increase for Tuesday and Wednesday with more clouds around.

More widespread rain and thunderstorms possible on Thursday and Friday as we continue to see a wet summer pattern in place.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80’s for much of the week with morning lows around 70°.