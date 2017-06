June 10, 2017, 7:03 AM | President Trump is trying to spin fired FBI Director James Comey’s congressional testimony both ways. Mr. Trump both implied that Comey lied and said the testimony exonerated him from being the subject of an FBI investigation. It’s all leading to calls for the release of taped conversations between the two, which may not even exist. Errol Barnett reports.

