June 10, 2017, 6:31 PM | On Friday, President Trump responded to former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony from the previous day. Mr. Trump forcefully denied pressuring Comey to drop the Michael Flynn investigation, and said he did not ask for his loyalty. Mr. Trump did say he was willing to speak under oath to special counsel Robert Mueller about their private conversations. Erroll Barnett reports.

