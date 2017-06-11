Melania Trump, son Barron move into the White House

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s wife, Melania, has made it official. She and their young son have moved into the White House.

The first lady tweeted the news on Sunday evening after she arrived at the White House with Trump and their 11-year-old son, Barron. The president spent the weekend at his private golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

In her tweet, she wrote: “Looking forward to the memories we’ll make in our new home! #Movingday.”

The tweet came with a photograph of the Washington Monument as seen from what appeared to be the Red Room in the White House.

The first lady and Barron had been living at Trump Tower in New York until he finished the school year. Barron is to attend a private school in Maryland in the fall.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Share:

Related Videos

2 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Local resident reacts to President Trump’s meeting with Egyptian President
Read More»
3 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Thousands gather for Trump speech
Read More»
3 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Hamilton County group plans to attend President Trump’s rally in Nashville
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now