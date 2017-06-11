Former Moc wins his second Web.com Tour title of the year

(GOMOCS.COM) 2012 Chattanooga Mocs All-American Stephan Jaeger ’12 won his second Web.com Tour title of the year capturing the Rust-Oleum Championship at Ivanhoe Club in Ivanhoe, Ill. He shot 2-under 70 over his final 18 for a 14-under total of 274.

That was good for a 2-shot win over Ted Potter, Jr., a former winner on the PGA Tour. Jaeger is the only golfer in the field to turn in under par cards all four days.

He is now one win away this season from securing his PGA Tour card. He’s currently No. 1 on the money list with the top 25 netting PGA Tour cards for 2017.

Jaeger travels to Wisconsin tomorrow for the United State Open at Erin Hills. This is his second entry in the event (2015-Chambers Bay) and second USGA event at Erin Hills (2011 US Amateur-Round of 32).