Bradley County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing K-9 unit

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office says one of their K-9 units is missing.

The dog goes by the name “Lucy.”

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Lucy’s caretakers went to her kennel on Cass Street in Charleston, Tennessee Sunday morning and discovered she was missing.

Officials say her kennel was surrounded by a privacy fence.

The Sheriff’s Office says Lucy’s handler is on vacation right now, but has been notified the canine is missing.

Anyone with information on Lucy’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bradley County 911 Communications Center immediately.

The Sheriff’s Office also says to use extreme caution if contact is made with Lucy.