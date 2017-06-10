Weather Update: Sunday, June 11, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Summer-like temperatures are sticking around!



Mostly clear skies and calm conditions to start Sunday morning with temperatures in the mid 60’s.

Lots of sunshine with a few afternoon clouds. Temperatures will be nearing 90° in the afternoon.

For Monday, mostly sunny skies with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. High’s will be in the upper 80’s, but the muggy air will be back.

Shower and storm chances increase for Tuesday and Wednesday with more clouds around. More widespread rain and thunderstorms possible on Thursday.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80’s for much of the week with morning lows around 70°.