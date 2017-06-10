Weather Update: Sunday, June 11, 2017

4 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Summer-like temperatures are sticking around!

Mostly clear skies and calm conditions to start Sunday morning with temperatures in the mid 60’s.

Lots of sunshine with a few afternoon clouds. Temperatures will be nearing 90° in the afternoon.

For Monday, mostly sunny skies with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. High’s will be in the upper 80’s, but the muggy air will be back.

Shower and storm chances increase for Tuesday and Wednesday with more clouds around. More widespread rain and thunderstorms possible on Thursday.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper  80’s for much of the week with morning lows around 70°.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share:

Related Videos

3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Run Chattanooga celebrates Global Running Day
Read More»
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Chattanooga participates in Habitat for Humanity’s Home Builders Blitz
Read More»
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Safety improving for firefighters
Read More»

Comment on this Story

  • CajunAggie

    Unless you admit to yourself that prohibition just doesn’t work, then the most dangerous public safety issue regarding cannabis is the black market. Decriminalization of the users without giving them a legal, regulated source is just crazy and does nothing to protect public safety. Anyone who wants to get cannabis now, pretty much can get it (including teenagers). And they are already driving around high. It’s not as if legalization is going to make that problem any worse, and in fact, traffic fatalities are down in Colorado since they legalized.

  • We2

    As tasteless as it was, they had no right to arrest him for expressing his Constitutionally protected freedom of speech. He has grounds for a lawsuit here!

  • party-defender-slayer

    In one of the above pictures. The white protester has the gorilla mask, and bananas, he is arrested. Thats fine by me. The black protester is doing something just a stupid, by holding a sign that says ” Black Live matter— All lives Don’t ” He is not arrested, and has made a equally racist statement.

  • Pingback: Weather Update: Monday Night, February 13, 2017 – TN Wire.com()

More News»
News 12 Now