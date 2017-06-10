Four arrested in Marion County after TBI investigation

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A joint investigation leads to the arrest of four in Marion County this week.

Doris Gholston, John Gholston, Jerry Jones, and Stacy Terry, each face different charges from Fraudulent Receipt of Food Assistance to Coercion of Witness.

The arrests come after Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Special Agents and Marion County Detectives together began investigating each person on complaints of theft, controlled substance violations and fraudulent receipt of food assistance occurring over several months in 2016.

Each person turned themselves in on Friday, and were booked at the Marion County Jail.