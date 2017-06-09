16-year old charged with murder in Walker County

ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – A 16 year old in Walker County is accused of shooting and killing another juvenile.
The Sheriff’s Office says it happened Thursday night around 10:45 on Shelly Lane in Rossville.
Investigators say they got called to that location on reports that Christopher Colby Estes had been shot and died from a gunshot wound.
Detectives say a group of people were gathered on the front porch of the location.
That’s when authorities say the 16 year old suspect removed a weapon from a backpack, pointed it at the victim, and shot and killed him.
The shooter fled the scene before officers arrived.
The suspect was arrested on a murder charge today.