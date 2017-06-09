16-year old charged with murder in Walker County

ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – A 16 year old in Walker County is accused of shooting and killing another juvenile.

The Sheriff’s Office says it happened Thursday night around 10:45 on Shelly Lane in Rossville.

Investigators say they got called to that location on reports that Christopher Colby Estes had been shot and died from a gunshot wound.

Detectives say a group of people were gathered on the front porch of the location.

That’s when authorities say the 16 year old suspect removed a weapon from a backpack, pointed it at the victim, and shot and killed him.

The shooter fled the scene before officers arrived.

The suspect was arrested on a murder charge today.

  • ImOpining

    Where were the parents?

