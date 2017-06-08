New Alabama law allows student to use sunscreen

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (WDEF) – It took a new law to allow students to put on sunscreen in Alabama.

Public health departments are telling citizens that students can now apply personal sunscreen at school without special permission from a doctor or parent.

Dr. Tom Miller, State Health Officer at the Alabama Department of Public Health, says “Students will now be able to apply sunscreen to protect themselves from sunburn before going outside. We know that sunburn, particularly in childhood, increases your risk for skin cancer. Applying sunscreen before outside school activities will prevent overexposure to the sun’s UVA and UVB rays, thus preventing many forms of skin cancer—including melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer.”

Before the new law was passed this session, students would have to get a permission slip for sunscreen.

The new law went into affect immediately.

Melanoma is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the U.S.

And cases of it are 6% higher in Alabama than the national average.

The CDC reports other steps to protect your kids from the sun’s UV rays include:

•    Avoiding use of sunbathing and tanning beds

•    Covering up with protective clothing and wide-brimmed hats

•    Seeking shade, especially during midday hours (between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.)