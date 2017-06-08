Local Perspective on Comey Testimony

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.(WDEF)- Former FBI Director James Comey testified before lawmakers today, for the first time since President Trump fired him last month.

In his statement, Comey says that he hopes the president will “release all the tapes.”

He said this after being asked about the possibility that Trump may have recorded their conversations. The president alluded to that possibility in a tweet after he fired Comey in May.

News 12 took the streets to ask Hamilton county community members their thoughts on today’s proceedings.

“It’s a lot more he said, he said than I expected. So I think one of things we’re learning is nothing is for sure. and that the way I feel right now is we may never know exactly what happened,” said Roger Brown.

“There’s a lot of things that will take time for everything to come in. but like i said, i think everyone should back the president right now until everything comes in,”said Marlon Beasley.

He says he’s “good with it.”