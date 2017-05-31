Mom charged with child abuse after switching daughter

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – An East Brainerd woman has been charged with child abuse after disciplining her daughter.

Police were called to the home on Gentry Road Tuesday evening.

The officer talked to a girl who suffered several whelps on her arm from the wrist to her shoulder.

She said her parents were upset with her for talking to a boy they told her to stay away from.

The girl said her father told her mother to go outside and get a switch.

Melissa Pointer returned with the switch and began whipping her with it.

But the switch broke, so her father told her mother to go out and find something bigger.

The girl said Pointer returned with what she described as a branch and began hitting her with it.

After the whipping, the girl went to a neighbor’s house and called police.

The investigating officer sent her to the hospital to be checked for broken bones.

He charged Melissa Pointer with aggravated child abuse.

  • pabb

    may the little witch enjoy her foster care.

    • EmeraldEyes1

      Wow! What a rotten thing to say! I hope you’re not a parent.

  • CrazyAuntJane

    I’d have to see the mark. A welt is not child abuse if she deserved it but I’d prefer the switch on her hinny or legs!!!

    • EmeraldEyes1

      I disagree. To use a switch on a child is abuse. No foreign object is should be used. The hand is enough, and, as I stated above, hard spanking isn’t necessary. The fact that the child is being spanked is enough to make the child know their behavior was bad enough to get the spanking. Light swats on the behind is enough. No parent should ever leave marks on their child.

      • DON’TBELIEVETHEHYPE

        Never spank using the same hand you show love with.

  • EmeraldEyes1

    Good. No child should be hit with any foreign object. A little spanking, to show that the child did something wrong is OK, providing the parent doesn’t spank hard. A few little swats on the behind is sufficient to let the child know he/she did something wrong enough to warrant a spanking. A spanking that is done forcefully to actually hurt the child is abuse. The spanking should never be done in anger. Anger is not discipline.

  • Jayman

    boy, in the old days they used switches, belts, rubber hoses, what ever. Even the teachers could hit you. One of my favorite teachers used a rubber hose on the buttocks, a thin one. OMG did it sting, but we liked him a lot, he was funny, engaging, and very supportive. I agree with some of you on parenting, it’s ok to swat a little bit I guess to get their attention. But leaving welts and marks can affect the child’s overall psyche and self esteem. And around the upper body, back and face is not good at all. Timeouts and loss of allowance or privileges worked just fine for me.

    • BARBARA PARSONS

      and yet these people grew up to be responsible adults. No one went home and came back with a gun and started killing anyone. No one committed suicide. I don’t remember any stories of a kid killing their parents or grandparents like kids do today. Where did they go wrong ? They could have withheld spankings and their kids would have grown up to be bullies, killers, and gang bangers.
      We don’t want to cause mental anguish to our kids.

  • DON’TBELIEVETHEHYPE

    See this is a problem in my opinion. She didn’t follow her parent’s rules and got disciplined for that infraction. That is NOT abuse. They are trying to protect her from a boy they know is no good for her. Teenagers know everything and do not like rules and the word no. She didn’t die for this and miss me with broken bones.

  • megran2013

    Shoot when i was growing up in the 90’s it was either a switch or a belt and no one got charged back then for anything idk why on earth its such a big deal now… back then it was common to whip your kids with a switch when they were misbehaving now its abuse wtf is wrong with people? now the branch if it was big i understand but not a switch or a belt!!! Kids these days are spoiled and are so rude and not disciplined at all which they have no effin manners what so ever and its not right. Parents need to get on the ball with this all kids wanna do is play video games and do absolutely nothing. No help around the house no school work when school is in they dont want to do anything. Our world is coming to where kids wont work when they get older bc of how they are now.

  • KnoxTN26

    Man, The little girl had dogs giving birth on her arm? And no one got a picture of the whelps? It seems she would have had WELTS on her arm. I smell something fishy here…

  • Jon Holden

    Nigger

