Jasper City Officials propose ordinance prohibiting Pit Bulls

JASPER, Tenn. (WDEF) – City officials in Jasper say they are concerned about dog attacks, so they drafted an ordinance that would prohibit pit bulls, with some exceptions.

According to the ordinance, pit bulls currently living in the city would be grandfathered in and be able to stay. But pit bull owners say they are not happy about it.

Jessica Huggins enjoyed an evening outside with her foster dog Mikki.

“Mikki is just goofy, she is so full of personality. She just wants to be with you. She doesn’t care if you are in the house cleaning and she is laying in the floor watching, or you are outside and she is on the deck lounging in the sun. She just wants to be with you. She just wants companionship,” Huggins said.

Mikki is a pit bull mix. For more than 12 years, Huggins has fostered 25 to 30 pit bull type dogs. An ordinance in the works in the city of Jasper has her worried.

“I wish everyone that hears anything about it would read the entire ordinance. It has been stated it is not a ban, however if you read the ordinance in its entirety the breed pit bull will be no more within the city of Jasper within 10 to 12 years.”

The ordinance states no new pit bulls would be allowed. Pit bulls currently living in Jasper would be grandfathered in. They would have to be kept in a kennel. If the dog has a puppy, the puppy would only be allowed in Jasper for six weeks.

“That is an extremely isolated way of living, which will contribute to more problems. A dog needs to be socialized.”

The Mayor of Jasper Paul Wayne Evans didn’t want to appear on camera but says, “We have been having issues with pit bull dogs. The board felt it was something we needed to discuss.”

He also cited recent incidents with pit bulls across the country that lead to his decision. Huggins feels this will make matters worse.

“It feeds to the negative image that people already have. I haven’t seen one fact or statistic based or coming from the city that would call for such an ordinance,” Huggins said.

If it passes, Huggins says she will leave the city of Jasper. There will be a public hearing about this issue on June 12 at the Jasper Annex Building.

  • MrBeano

    Bye Felicia

  • Maple Taster

    These dogs can be canine crocodiles. They have a dark and bloody history.

    In the United States, pets are considered property in the eyes of the law.
    And one of the most hotly defended rights of the individual is the
    right to own anything, no matter how stupid or dangerous the choice,
    even when what someone wants to own is a threat to them, their family,
    and the community around them. Facts are stubborn things, and whatever

    may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passion, they

    cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.
    It’s quite common for a pit bull to show no signs of aggression. People will
    call it a nice dog, a sweet dog, even the neighbors – and then all of a
    sudden something triggers the dog, and it attacks a human in a
    characteristic way of biting and hanging on until a lot of damage is
    done. Pit bulls are responsible for about 62-72 percent of dog attack
    fatalities each year, which is way too many compared with
    other breeds. Pit bulls make up less than 6 percent of the American dog
    population. It’s very poor policy to allow any child around a pit bull, in my
    mind, let alone climb on a dog.

    • Drew McCarsky

      Any large dog can be Maple Taser- your stats are not correct , Many who are attributed to “Pit Bull” are NOT Pit bulls. Labradors, Irish Setters even bassett hounds have also harmed people. it’s who the dog is treated trained and bread. we have friend and family over, often they bring their dogs too. NEVER EVER had an incident of any kind with any of the Pit bulls or Pit Mixes I owned over the years. Currently I have 6 rescued dogs, One is a Pit/Boxer mix who is a sweet dog, loyal and treis very hard to make us smile. she is nothing like you are trying to make them out to be. If you take any dog and tie it up, deny socialization, interaction, many of these creeps who want the dogs nasty feed them gun powder mixed in the food! What do you think that dog would become? What would any creature become in that situation? Please spare us the hysterics- responsible, experienced and caring Dog owners see right through you and Jasper TN, and as I said elsewhere- ALL the animal rights groups in Ga and TN will be boycotting all businesses, and support of that town should they pass such stupid law.

      • keiser soze

        for what purpose was the “pit bull“ originally bred for?

        • ImOpining

          For killing.

      • disqus_TxGabxUy8e

        People have been “harmed” by many breeds. The point is “harmed” by other breeds, not mauled or killed the way pit bulls do. A three week old infant was killed by one of the family pit bulls in Michigan this past weekend. In April an 83 year old woman and her dog were killed by pits, she was decapitated. When police got there the dogs wouldn’t let them near her to see if they could help, one dog had to be shot, the other hit by a police cruiser. There were several other deaths in April. Google Pit Bull attacks sometime. Go on youtube and search Pit Bull attacks. Please, pull your head out of the sand. Do some research.

      • Osono

        LOL you think feeding gunpowder to a dog will make it mean? It’s a combination of genetics and environment, not mystery, dog breeds are specifically bred for reliable inheritable traits that indeed affect instinctual behavior. Any breed can bite, it’s true, but only the bully breeds are causing an epidemic of severe sustained MAULINGS in our country. No other breed regularly kills housemate dogs, attacks its owner, or goes game after years of being a beloved family member. No other breed wags it’s tail while scalping people and fights to the death even when being hit with baseball bats. No other breed gets loose and then enters OTHER PEOPLES HOMES to search out and attack. When basset hounds and setters start going into “search and destroy” mode on a daily basis, then we can call for banning them too for the sake of public safety. Right now, the only problem I see is PITS.

        • e small

          Name another breed of dog that does this:

          2016 CA – A woman was walking her grandson home from school when a pit bull attacked the boy. The grandmother stepped in between her grandson and the pit bull and took the brunt of the pit bull’s mauling attack. Her leg was so badly mauled that it had to be amputated below the knee.

          2016 FL – Four pit bulls in an apartment suddenly began attacking family members. The mother saved her children by getting them into other rooms. She thought the pit bulls had calmed down, but instead, after a moment, they launched a nearly fatal attack on her that left her hospitalized for 6 months, needing specialty care in Chicago. She lost one arm, had the other reconstructed and has scars on her stomach from where the pit bulls braced their feet so they could rip the flesh off her bones. They finally stopped when they had exhausted themselves.

          2015 SC – A woman’s arm was ripped off by her boyfriend’s pit bull. Witnesses saw the pit bull attack the woman, latch onto her arm, pull her down, and rip her arm off her body.

          2011 AZ – Michael Cook was attacked by his own pit bull so severely that both his arms had to be amputated and he required over 100 pints of blood, depleting the City of Tucson’s blood supply. He died 20 days after he was attacked
          (From Safety Before Pit Bulldogs).

      • e small

        So, if pit bulls are so often unreported, by how much do you think?

        Where is your proof of this?

        But anyway, lets pretend we are in another universe where people have a hard time identifying a dog breed…

        50% would be a HUGE figure. Yet pit bulls kill 7 times more than all other breeds of dogs combined.

        If people were wrong 50% of the time, pit bulls would kill 3.5 times more than all other breeds combined, still a shocking statistic.

        BSL would still be recommended for public health.

  • Clay Hundenshire village idiot

    She hasn’t seen one fact or statistic? Time to come out from other that rock!

    • keiser soze

      the pit hag seems to be a drama queen , she looks like she has mental problems , just your typical pit owner

      • Clay Hundenshire village idiot

        Yes, there is something wrong to be totally unaware of current events.

        Seriously, who would choose to own the number one breed to turn on its owner, kill the family children and bred to fight and kill its own kind? Pits were never bred to be pets and now their primary purpose since dog fighting is illegal is to eradicate pet dogs and cats from family neighborhoods.

    • vito siciliano

      CESAR MILAN, celebrity dog trainer

      “Yeah, but this is a different breed…the power that comes behind bull dog, pit bull, presa canario, the fighting breed – They have an extra boost, they can go into a zone, they don’t feel the pain anymore. He is using the bulldog in him, which is way too powerful, so we have to ‘make him dog’ (I guess as in a “regular” dog) so we can actually create the limits.

      So if you are trying to create submission in a fighting breed, it’s not going to happen. They would rather die than surrender.”. If you add pain, it only infuriates them..to them pain is that adrenaline rush, they are looking forward to that, they are addicted to it…

      That’s why they are such great fighters.” Cesar goes on to say…”Especially with fighting breeds, you’re going to have these explosions over and over because there’s no limits in their brain.”

      thank you Al Lewis

  • Ed Marth

    In the US a pit bull kills a person every 17 days. They are weapons that can pull their own trigger.

  • HarveMorgan

    Where does this Huggins live, another planet? Of course, there is a negative image, the breed is killing and mauling everyday. Good to see a city placing the safety of their citizens above a breed of dog.

    • Osono

      The pit breed’s image is all she clearly cares about, she couldn’t care less about preventing life-changing disfiguring attacks on vulnerable children, elderly, beloved pets, and anyone unfortunate enough to cross paths with a game pit.

      • Gabriel Barros

        pit bulls earn their “bad rap”.

    • DB Bell

      Normal pet safety too

  • momofthree

    I wish the whole country would follow suit.

  • boohoojohnny

    The United States will be added to the long list of countries that have banned pit bull type dogs.

    It will happen eventually, unfortunately 300-500 kids will have to be killed and 5,000-10,000 maimed. Give it a couple more years. It’s coming.

    • Hannahoneybee

      I hope it will be sooner than that.

  • Kara Zdzinnicki Veteto

    This will not work. Not all pit bulls are bad. Then you have people who will not listen, or new neighbors moving in with their pit bulls. A compromise would be better. Please look up what Southgate Michigan did rather than a pit bull ban.

    • And which ones are good? We don’t know until after the fact. Until after life flight, when facing reconstructive surgery, or burying a loved one. Why take the chance?

    • Osono

      Pit nuts fight even a simple mandatory spay neuter law:-(

  • Puppies should not be separated from the mother until eight weeks for both physical and emotional reasons, and even then, they are still too young to be spayed or neutered. Releasing unwanted, sickly pitbull puppies into other neighborhoods is completely irresponsible and unacceptable. All pitbull puppies, as sad as it seems, should be humanely euthanized.

    • Hannahoneybee

      Pit pups maul each other early.

  • Gabriel Barros

    March 22, 2014

    How many other animals did pit bulls kill last year?
    by Merritt Clifton

    Pit bulls killed 99%

    Pit bulls appear to have inflicted not less than 95% of the total fatal attacks on other animals (43,000). Altogether, pit bulls inflicted 96% of the fatal attacks on other dogs (11,520); 95% of the fatal attacks on livestock (5,700); 95% of the fatal attacks on small mammals and poultry (16,150); and 94% of the fatal attacks on cats (11,280).

    About 30,000 pit bulls were involved in attacks on other animals. There are about 3.2 million pit bulls in the U.S. at any given time, according to the my annual surveys of dogs offered for sale or adoption via online classified ads. Thus in 2013 about one pit bull in 107 killed or seriously injured another animal, compared with about one dog in 50,000 of other breeds.

  • Joseph T. Espinosa

    Pit bull owner here. Nevertheless, let’s be truthful. They were selectively bred for hundreds of year to attack and kill other animals. Pit bulls are responsible for over 90% of serious attacks on people and other animals, killing over 40 animals a day and a person ever 17 days in the US, seriously injuring many more in both categories. Their attack style of biting, shaking and great refusal to release is what allows them to do so much damage in a short amount of time. Most serious attacks come from dogs with no reported history of aggression and little warning of the impending attack. Breed specific legislation will decrease these serious attacks as well as the ongoing breeding of pit bulls, the most neglected, abused, abandoned, fought, turned in to shelters and euthanized dogs in the US.

    • e small

      Thank you for coming out in favor of regulation of pit bull owners. I’ve always wondered why so many pit bull owners are unwilling to be responsible for them. I hope the tide will turn. Too many people and animals are dying or having permanent injuries from pit bull maulings.

  • ImOpining

    It’s about time. Now may all the other counties/states follow suit.

  • e small

    Pit bulls are dangerous dogs:

    Pit bull attacks are one of the biggest public safety issues in America today. In the last 3 months of 2015, pit bulls killed more people than Dobermans killed in 60 years.

    Pit bulls consistently bite people at least twice as much and up to 10 times as much as any other type of dog.

    Pit bulls are zero-error dogs. There is zero room for mistakes like gates, doors or windows left open or unlocked; for leashes, chains and muzzles breaking or coming loose; or for people not strong enough or experienced enough to prevent attacks.

    (From National Pit Bull Victim Awareness).

  • keiser soze

    Pit bull is the common name for a type of dog. Formal breeds often considered in North America to be of the pit bull type include the American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, American Bully, and Staffordshire Bull Terrier.[1] The American Bulldog is also sometimes included. Many of these breeds were originally developed as fighting dogs from cross breeding bull-baiting dogs (used to hold the faces and heads of larger animals such as bulls) and terriers.[2] After the use of dogs in blood sports was banned, such dogs were used as catch dogs in the United States for semi-wild cattle and hogs, to hunt and drive livestock, and as family companions.[3] Despite dog fighting now being illegal in the United States, it still exists as an underground activity, and pit bulls are a common breed of choice

  • vito siciliano

  • keiser soze

    Owners of pit bulls killed by their“ best friends “ yes their “nanny dogs“

    darla napora 32
    edward cahill 40
    adonis reddick 45
    clifford wright 74
    porsche cartee 25
    suzanne story 36
    susan shawl 60 killed by family dog
    michelle wilcox 30 , killed by boyfriend dog
    Daisie Bradshaw, 68, was killed by two dogs in her home on Staten Island.
    Elizabeth Rivera, 71-years old, was killed by a family pit bull in southwest Detroit.
    Adonis Reddick, 45, killed by his pits
    Sonda Tyson, 66, was mauled to death by her dog.
    Maria Torres, 57. Sheriff’s deputies found Torres dead inside her home on Dewsnup Avenue covered in bite marks

    these are just a few , there are many pit owners deceased children also, innocent victims of their careless or clueless adults that failed them

  • keiser soze

    135 of the 157 human beings killed by dogs in the US since Jan. 2013 were killed by Pit Bull Type Dogs.

    thank you Thomas McCartney

