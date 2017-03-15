Free workshop to reduce caregiver stress

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) –Caregiving, especially for family, can be stressful and often overwhelming, but a free workshop starting in April can help caregivers reduce stress as well as provide them with tools and strategies to better handle unique caregiver challenges.

Powerful Tools for Caregivers is a national evidence-based education program that is sustained by collaborations with many community based organizations. The program is designed to help family caregivers take care of themselves while caring for a relative or friend. This program helps family caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate feelings better, balance their lives, increase their ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.

The program will meet at the Eastgate Senior Activity Center starting on Thursday, April 13th through Thursday, May 18th from 10:00am – 12:30pm.

“You will benefit from this class whether you are helping a parent, spouse, or friend; or someone who lives at home, in a nursing home, or across the country,” said Christin McWhorter, National Family Caregiver Support Program Coordinator. “Caregivers often have to be reminded that being exhausted, stressed or burned out can actually diminish the quality of care that they can provide. This workshop will help caregivers with tools that can enable them to give the best care they possibly can to their loved ones. The goal is to help them thrive and not just survive during their caregiving journey.”

The Powerful Tools for Caregivers workshops are free and open to any unpaid caregiver however class size is limited and pre-registration is required. Each participant will receive a book, The Caregiver HelpBook, developed specifically for the class.

Workshops are sponsored by the Southeast Tennessee Area on Aging and Disability, which is a program of the Southeast Tennessee Development District.