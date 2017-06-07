Explaining Georgia’s Move Over Law

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – Do you understand Georgia’s Move Over law?

Ringgold police say a Move Over violation caused the wreck on Monday that injured one of their officers.

A Motorcycle clipped two police cars that were trying to clear debris from I 75.

Chief Bilbrey says “One of the officers, who was not in his vehicle, escaped unharmed. However the second officer, who was in his vehicle, had to be extricated from the vehicle. He sustained several broken bones and may require surgery.”

So to make sure that we understand what the Move Over law requires of drivers, the department shared this video explaining it.

Move Over Law from Alpharetta DPS Foundation on Vimeo.