Sheriffs arrest Grundy County graveyard theft

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the individual suspected of stealing items from a grave.

Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum says 37-year-old Misty Melton-Jackson was picked up this morning at the probation office and taken into custody without incident.

She had fled from deputies yesterday when they tried to interview her.

A relative believes Melton-Jackson could be connected to recent thefts at her sister’s grave site.

Sheriff Shrum says she is still in jail and no bond has been set yet.

She faces charges of theft, vandalism, and evading arrest.

The arrest is two days after her name was released by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office as the prime suspect in connection with the Clouse Hill Cemetery thefts.

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A Grundy County woman says, some people are stealing things from her sister’s grave.

Treena Kilgore and her family noticed people were stealing items from their loved one’s grave. They decided to take matters into their own hands to try to catch the suspects.

Monday afternoon, Treena Kilgore looked at her sister Kim Agee’s grave at the Clouse Hill Cemetery. Kim passed away more than a year ago.

“She is just the most loving kind person. She helped everybody. She was my sister, the most amazing sister. But on top of that she was like a second mother to me. She was always there for me,” Kilgore said

Kilgore and her family have gone through some hard times.

“Kim was diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer and passed away six months later and within her battle of cancer, I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” Kilgore said.

To make matters worse, for the past several months some people have stealing items, like LED lights, from her sister’s grave. Last week was the fourth time it happened.

“Very unhappy and hurt. It starts out with hurt and then to anger. We just want these people to stop stealing,” Kilgore said.

Kim’s family installed this security camera after the stealing started. It captured different suspects, but just their backs.

“My family has been through so much and we are just mourning the loss of Kim and to have to deal with this is too much. It just breaks our hearts. Because Kim was such an amazing person. This is personal to take from my sister,” Kilgore said.

Kilgore hopes the suspects are caught and the stealing stops.

“She is just missed. To have to come here and deal with this repeatedly is just heartbreaking.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.