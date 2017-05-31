Walker County Government discusses possible changes

Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) – For the first time in 16 years, walker county, Georgia has a new sole commissioner.

Shannon Whitfield defeated Bebe Heiskell in the November election.

Since then, Whitfield’s been working on making some changes in Walker County, but he’s looking for residents’ input to make it happen.

Current PR spokesman with Walker County Joe Legge tells us more about it.

Lots of events are coming up in Walker County. A luncheon is this Thursday, June 1. This is if you want to meet with Commissioner Whitfield. There are also upcoming town hall meetings to attend.

  • ImOpining

    So glad that BeBe is finally gone. It will take a while to recover, but Whitfield is the man to do so.

