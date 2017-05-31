Update: Grundy cemetery theft suspect on the run

TRACY CITY, Tennessee (WDEF) The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department has identified one of their suspect in recent grave thefts at the Clouse Hill Cemetery.

A family reported several missing items from the grave of a sister who died last year.

They installed a security camera which captured the backs of several suspects (see our story here.)

Now investigators have identified one of those suspects as 37 year old Misty Melton-Jackson.

But when they tried to interview her on Tuesday, she fled on a green ATV.

Deputies say Melton-Jackson has cut and dyed her hair since they posted her picture from the security camera.

She was last seen wearing a bright orange tank top with a purple bandana.

They describe her as 5’1″ tall and approximately 145 lbs.

If you know where deputies can find her, please contact the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office @ 931-692-3466 ext. 7 or by sending a Facebook message.

They will keep your tip confidential.