Mom charged with child abuse after switching daughter

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – An East Brainerd woman has been charged with child abuse after disciplining her daughter.

Police were called to the home on Gentry Road Tuesday evening.

The officer talked to a girl who suffered several whelps on her arm from the wrist to her shoulder.

She said her parents were upset with her for talking to a boy they told her to stay away from.

The girl said her father told her mother to go outside and get a switch.

Melissa Pointer returned with the switch and began whipping her with it.

But the switch broke, so her father told her mother to go out and find something bigger.

The girl said Pointer returned with what she described as a branch and began hitting her with it.

After the whipping, the girl went to a neighbor’s house and called police.

The investigating officer sent her to the hospital to be checked for broken bones.

He charged Melissa Pointer with aggravated child abuse.