Dalton police: Do you know the man cashing the stolen check?

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Dalton investigators are trying to identify a suspect suspected of cashing a stolen check.

The owner of a local cleaning business says she wrote it to pay an employee, who then lost it (possibly while working out at the Planet Fitness.)

Before the business owner could cancel it, the check was cashed at the Carneceria Nacho.

Police took a look at the security camera at the business and came up with the photo.

The suspect did not present an ID.

He left the store in a late model Chevy Camaro, possibly black or dark green or blue.

Neither the victim nor employees at Plant Fitness recognize the photo.

Do you?

If so, contact Officer Soloman Douhne at 706-278-9085, dial 9 and enter extension 203.

Officer Douhne can also be reached by email at sdouhne@cityofdalton-ga.gov.