Woman charged for accidental “Coke Float” for sheriff’s deputy

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A Chattanooga woman is facing drug related charges after she accidentally dropped a small bag of cocaine into a sheriff’s deputy’s drink.

Off-duty deputy Ricky Wolfe ordered a coke at the Steak and Shake on Hixson Pike AT 11 last Thursday night. But he did not receive the kind of coke he was expecting.

After reviewing surveillance footage, police say Jekievea Monchell Yearby put the bag of cocaine in his drink.

According to arrest reports, she told police the cocaine was hers, and that it accidentally fell out of her waitress book, while taking his order.

Yearby is charged with assault, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a controlled substance.