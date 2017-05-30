Jasper City Officials propose ordinance prohibiting Pit Bulls

3 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , , ,

JASPER, Tenn. (WDEF) – City officials in Jasper say they are concerned about dog attacks, so they drafted an ordinance that would prohibit pit bulls, with some exceptions.

According to the ordinance, pit bulls currently living in the city would be grandfathered in and be able to stay. But pit bull owners say they are not happy about it.

Jessica Huggins enjoyed an evening outside with her foster dog Mikki.

“Mikki is just goofy, she is so full of personality. She just wants to be with you. She doesn’t care if you are in the house cleaning and she is laying in the floor watching, or you are outside and she is on the deck lounging in the sun. She just wants to be with you. She just wants companionship,” Huggins said.

Mikki is a pit bull mix. For more than 12 years, Huggins has fostered 25 to 30 pit bull type dogs. An ordinance in the works in the city of Jasper has her worried.

“I wish everyone that hears anything about it would read the entire ordinance. It has been stated it is not a ban, however if you read the ordinance in its entirety the breed pit bull will be no more within the city of Jasper within 10 to 12 years.”

The ordinance states no new pit bulls would be allowed. Pit bulls currently living in Jasper would be grandfathered in. They would have to be kept in a kennel. If the dog has a puppy, the puppy would only be allowed in Jasper for six weeks.

“That is an extremely isolated way of living, which will contribute to more problems. A dog needs to be socialized.”

The Mayor of Jasper Paul Wayne Evans didn’t want to appear on camera but says, “We have been having issues with pit bull dogs. The board felt it was something we needed to discuss.”

He also cited recent incidents with pit bulls across the country that lead to his decision. Huggins feels this will make matters worse.

“It feeds to the negative image that people already have. I haven’t seen one fact or statistic based or coming from the city that would call for such an ordinance,” Huggins said.

If it passes, Huggins says she will leave the city of Jasper. There will be a public hearing about this issue on June 12 at the Jasper Annex Building.

Share:

Related Videos

4 months ago
146 Comments for this article
Chattanooga Woman Cornered By Aggressive Pit Bull
Read More»
1 year ago
0 Comments for this article
TSA Discusses Prohibited Items
Read More»
2 years ago
0 Comments for this article
Pit bull back in safe custody after alleged flipping attempt by couple
Read More»

Comment on this Story

  • MrBeano

    Bye Felicia

  • Maple Taster

    These dogs can be canine crocodiles. They have a dark and bloody history.

    In the United States, pets are considered property in the eyes of the law.
    And one of the most hotly defended rights of the individual is the
    right to own anything, no matter how stupid or dangerous the choice,
    even when what someone wants to own is a threat to them, their family,
    and the community around them. Facts are stubborn things, and whatever

    may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passion, they

    cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.
    It’s quite common for a pit bull to show no signs of aggression. People will
    call it a nice dog, a sweet dog, even the neighbors – and then all of a
    sudden something triggers the dog, and it attacks a human in a
    characteristic way of biting and hanging on until a lot of damage is
    done. Pit bulls are responsible for about 62-72 percent of dog attack
    fatalities each year, which is way too many compared with
    other breeds. Pit bulls make up less than 6 percent of the American dog
    population. It’s very poor policy to allow any child around a pit bull, in my
    mind, let alone climb on a dog.

  • Clay Hundenshire village idiot

    She hasn’t seen one fact or statistic? Time to come out from other that rock!

More News»
News 12 Now