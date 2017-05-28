Sen. Corker Praises Trump’s International Trip

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – U.S. Senator Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) could not be more pleased with President Donald Trump’s first international trip.

“The trip was executed to near perfection and it appears the president has made great progress on the broad range of objectives his team articulated to me when I met with senior White House and State Department officials during their preparations,” said Corker.

The chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee continued, saying, “President Trump should be commended on the success of this trip, and I look forward to continuing our work together to address numbers of important issues.”

“The challenges we face around the world are vast, but with a strategic focus on our long-term goals, I am confident we can reassert U.S. leadership, strengthen key alliances and improve security both at home and abroad,” continued Corker.

At the request of the White House, Senator Corker hosted a meeting earlier this month during which National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster, Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, and Deputy National Security Advisor Dina Powell provided information to and sought input from a number of senators regarding President Trump’s first international trip.

—

Photo: Sen. Corker with then-candidate Trump, July 2016.