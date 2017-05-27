Woman slips on waterfalls at state park, falls to her death

JACKSON, Ga. (AP) – A Savannah woman has been killed after authorities say she slipped while walking on the waterfalls at a Georgia state park.

Monroe County sheriff’s Sgt. Lawson Bittick says the death happened Friday afternoon at High Falls State Park south of Atlanta.

Authorities say 38-year-old Daniella Flanagan was walking on the rocks of the falls with her husband when she slipped and fell.

Bittick says the woman’s husband called 911 around 5:45 p.m. Friday.

Bittick says emergency crews were able to get her out of the water and performed CPR, but she died a short time later at a hospital.

The Telegraph reports that the falls are about 100 yards south of the bridge on High Falls Road.

Bittick says there are signs that warn not to climb on the rocks.

