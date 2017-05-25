The story behind the big money deal that will keep the Ocoee flowing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WDEF) The Ocoee River is a unique jewel for Polk County and East Tennessee.

It is the most popular white water river in the U.S.

It has two names (Ocoee in Tennessee, Toccoa in Georgia).

And it has a spicket.

TVA can shut it off to divert the water into a flume that they drop down a mountain into turbines to generate power.

The flume was there before the rafters, so they have to work out who gets to use the water and when.

That contract was up for renewal and threatened the future of the white water business.

It finally got signed a couple of weeks ago, after the state stepped in to help out with the money.

This week, News Channel 5 took an in depth look at the history and the stakes behind the water deal.

  • Mike

    It’s not just the rafting companies who would have lost if this hadn’t gone through. There are restaurants, gas stations, lodging, photographers, and numerous suppliers of equipment who would have either gone out of business completely or suffered greatly. It has brought back hope to many people who had nearly given up hope when the possibility of losing this hit home. A lot of peoples jobs were saved. Thank You!

    • ImOpining

      Agreed, Mike. Along with a lot of tax dollars generated for the state.

