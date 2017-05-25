The story behind the big money deal that will keep the Ocoee flowing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WDEF) The Ocoee River is a unique jewel for Polk County and East Tennessee.

It is the most popular white water river in the U.S.

It has two names (Ocoee in Tennessee, Toccoa in Georgia).

And it has a spicket.

TVA can shut it off to divert the water into a flume that they drop down a mountain into turbines to generate power.

The flume was there before the rafters, so they have to work out who gets to use the water and when.

That contract was up for renewal and threatened the future of the white water business.

It finally got signed a couple of weeks ago, after the state stepped in to help out with the money.

This week, News Channel 5 took an in depth look at the history and the stakes behind the water deal.