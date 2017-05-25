Law Enforcement Looking For Suspects Using Counterfeit Money in Bradley Co.

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (Press Release)– Bradley County Sheriff’s Office and Charleston Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance with identifying two males who passed counterfeit money at a local business.

On Thursday, May 18, 2017, between 10:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m., two males entered a Dollar General store in Charleston and handed eight counterfeit $100.00 bills and purchased two prepaid credit cards.

Investigators believe the suspects were possibly driving a white mini van.