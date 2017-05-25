Community Members Protest Durham Contract Renewal

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A small group of parents and relatives of the victims of the Woodmore School bus crash staged a demonstration in downtown Chattanooga this afternoon.

The group walked from the courthouse carrying signs urging more action on keeping tragedies like that from happening again.

One issue they want to raise is a renewal of the contract for school buses with Durham Services.

It was a driver for Durham who is facing trial for the deaths of 6 elementary students last November.

Others just wanted to honor the victims.

“Just representing the lives of the fallen 6 kids that passed away. Just representing and trying to keep the remembrance of the ones that we lost on the school bus,” said Leslie Smith.

The contract with Durham was set to expire in June, but the board has extended it for a year.