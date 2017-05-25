Community Members Protest Durham Contract Renewal

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , ,

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A small group of parents and relatives of the victims of the Woodmore School bus crash staged a demonstration in downtown Chattanooga this afternoon.

The group walked from the courthouse carrying signs urging more action on keeping tragedies like that from happening again.

One issue they want to raise is a renewal of the contract for school buses with Durham Services.

It was a driver for Durham who is facing trial for the deaths of 6 elementary students last November.

Others just wanted to honor the victims.

“Just representing the lives of the fallen 6 kids that passed away. Just representing and trying to keep the remembrance of the ones that we lost on the school bus,” said Leslie Smith.

The contract with Durham was set to expire in June, but the board has extended it for a year.

Share:

Related Videos

2 months ago
0 Comments for this article
School bus driver sounds off about seat belt bill
Read More»
6 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Johnthony Walker makes his first court appearance over Woodmore bus crash
Read More»
6 months ago
0 Comments for this article
US 101 holds fundraiser for Woodmore
Read More»

Comment on this Story

  • ImOpining

    Well, just follow the money to see who benefits from keeping this company.
    It won’t be the students, that’s for sure.

More News»
News 12 Now