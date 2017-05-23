Police: Stabbing suspect found with gun, fancy knife and meth

EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – East Ridge police are releasing details on a Monday stabbing.

It happened at the Rodeway Inn on Ringgold Road at Camp Jordan.

Mike Hensley was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Officers found suspects behind the building.

They say 25 year old Matthew Cohen of Ooltewah ran from officer, after dropping a backpack and a handgun.

Officers quickly ran him down.

They found a Karambit style knife in the backpack, along with suspected meth and cash.

Police say the victim has identified Cohen as his assailant.

Right now, he faces drug charges, but more charges are pending for the stabbing.

“a Karambit style knife”

(Not actual knife)

  • Misty La’Ree Barrett

    I love you so much Matthew Scott Cohen. You loved me enough to protect me at such a high cost. I’m right with you every second baby. I’ll get through this with you. I miss you. #FreeFuqBoi

