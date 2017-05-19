A final message from a Dade County High teacher

TRENTON, Georgia (WDEF) Seniors at Dade County High have one more week to say their goodbyes.

They graduate next weekend.

But the Dade County High family got a much sadder farewell this week.

Teacher and Graduation Coach Sandy Bradley was diagnosed with cancer just a few months ago.

Yesterday, she posted a statement for students saying there is nothing else that can be done for her.

Friends are sharing it as a source of inspiration, and to remind people about her GoFundMe drive to pay for expenses.



Dear family and friends,

I have spent the last couple of days trying to get the word out about my situation, but I am sure there are some of you that have not heard. Unfortunately, my cancer has quickly taken over my body, and my time here on earth is coming to an end. I am at peace, I know this is all part of God’s plan. I have told my kids that I am the winner. My heart breaks for them as I can only imagine how hard it will be growing up without a Mom.

I am home tonight with Hospice care. I’m not able to eat or drink well, so I don’t think it will take long before Jesus calls me home. I am so glad I have had each of y’all in my life.

I have no regrets. I really feel like I have lived my life to the fullest. I didn’t just talk about doing things or going places- I did it.

Thank you for being apart of my life. I am so lucky to have such great friends and family throughout my time on this earth. I love you all. ❤️

