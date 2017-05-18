A northwest Georgia man is charged with leaving a puppy in a hot car

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A Whitfield County man faces charges of animal cruelty.

21 year old Jordan Brent Sanders was arrested by Whitfield County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday.

The Dalton Daily Citizen reports that he left a 2 month old puppy in his SUV in the Walmart parking lot.

They cite an incident report by officers saying the outside temperature was 93 degrees and it was much hotter inside the vehicle.

The windows were cracked less than an inch and with no water.

Investigators say Sanders was in the store for 37 minutes.

After giving the puppy water, animal control officers turned it over to other family members.