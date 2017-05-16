Details on J.W. Ledford’s last day before tonight’s execution

JACKSON, Georgia (WDEF) Murray County’s J. W. Ledford, Jr. will be executed tonight at 7PM at a state prison in Jackson, Georgia.

Ledford killed his Chatsworth neighbor, 73 year old Dr. Harry Johnston, in 1992.

He stabbed him, hid the body, then stole guns from his home while holding Dr. Johnson’s wife at knife-point.

This afternoon at 4PM, prison officials will serve Ledford a last meal.

He ordered filet mignon wrapped in bacon with pepper jack cheese, large french fries, 10 chicken tenders with sauce, a fried pork chop, a bloomin onion, pecan pie with vanilla ice cream, sherbert and Sprite.

The Tennga native will be given a lethal injection, despite his request for a firing squad.

Georgia law mandates lethal injection.