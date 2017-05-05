Chattanooga pays tribute to 68th Armed Forces Day Parade

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga paid tribute to the military with the 68th Armed Forces Day Parade.

Hundreds lined the parade route along Market Street for the annual event.

Chuck Flieschmann said “This is Armed Forces Day. This is the day that our great city, the greatest mid-sized city in America, Chattanooga, TN. honors its veterans and its active military duty. (personnel) We have done this for decades, in a non-stop fashion,”

Flieschmann tells us that every year they choose a different branch to honor, and this year it’s the great United States Air Force.

“It’s remarkable watching the continuous, or learning about the continuous number of years, sixty eight years, I think this is sixty eight consecutive year that we’ve done, that the community’s done this,” said General Bunch.

General Bunch says it’s just the strong support from the community for the veterans and for the armed forces, it really means a lot to the veterans and the people who wear the uniform, to know that that service is appreciated and recognized by so many of the community.