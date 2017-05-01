UPDATE: Parents and friends post about missing Dayton teen

DAYTON, Tenn. (WDEF) – The missing 15 year old was dropped off by her grandmother at the elementary school to get on a bus that would drop her off at the high school, but never made it to the bus.

DAYTON, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Dayton Police Department is looking for a missing 15 year old girl.

Trinity Faith Quinn was last seen at Rhea Central Elementary School at 7 a.m. this morning.

Trinity has red hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie, blue jeans, and cowboy boots.

If you know where she is, call Dayton Police.