Shooting on Wilson Road

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – Early this morning, police responded to a person shot on the 4700 block of Wilson Road.

Upon arrival, authorities located a victim, Daryl Ray, 50, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital and is considered to be in critical condition.

It has been determined that Ray was operating a vehicle when he was shot at from another passing vehicle.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are actively following leads and are asking anyone with further information to call 423-698-2525. More will be released when available.