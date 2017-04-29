Police seeking charges, say bounty hunters shot 2 men

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Police in a Tennessee community say they are asking a grand jury to bring charges because investigators believe bounty hunters shot two men in a wild incident in which one of the victims died.

Clarksville Police spokesman Jim Knoll said authorities will ask a county grand jury on Monday to bring charges after the shooting last weekend. Knoll says neither man shot was a person with an outstanding warrant.

Authorities have declined to divulge many details about the shooting before the case heads to the grand jury.

The man who died has been identified as 24-year-old Jalen Johnson, a father of three from Clarksville. His uncle, Toni Jenkins, says the 24-year-old victim was an innocent man gunned down in a case of mistaken identity.

  • Tammy Brown

    Brings back the bounty hunter shooting of Randy Howard in Lynchburg TN June 9, 2015. What are the laws concerning bounty hunters and should they be changed?
    #justiceforrandy

